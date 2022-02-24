Henry the Archer’s triumphant return to Texas

Fort Worth band Henry the Archer made their triumphant return to the stage last Saturday night at Main At South Side, breaking their over 2 year-long absence from public shows. The last gig they played was New Years Eve going from 2019 into 2020 at Division Brewing in Arlington. The band had been planning on fewer shows while recording in early 2020. Little did they know COVID was right around the corner.

As the pandemic shut down the world, band leader Richard Hennessy moved to Denver, CO to be closer to his daughters. Last weekend’s show was a kind of homecoming, a blessing for fans and the band alike. The fans are fiercely supportive of HTA, and the room was bursting with love all night.

“We’ve missed you so much!” a fan yelled from the side of the stage between songs, inciting more fans to yell the same. “Never leave again!”

Though it’s been a tough time for live music, the band remains creating through writing and recording new songs. There’s 5 unreleased songs they’re working on, including “The Garden,” which will be the first Henry the Archer ukulele song, and will likely be released as the first single from the set of tracks. The song made it’s public debut at the show.

Taylor Young Band opened the show and Cut Throat Finches took the middle spot. You may know Young from his previous project The O’s; he played and wrote songs with John Pedigo for 10 years. As excitement increased, the Cut Throat Finches had the room jumping, with their rowdy rock n roll style. Their liveliness set the stage perfectly for Henry the Archer to close out the night.

It was easy to see the warmth in Henry the Archer’s hearts as they took the stage, eager to play some favorite and new songs alike. “There’s nothing better than playing something that’s fun to play,” Hennessy said. “I’m glad we got to share the moment with our fans.”

As for upcoming shows, Hennessy says, “We’re not booking anything until the music is ready to be released,” which will hopefully be by this summer. Fingers crossed.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

