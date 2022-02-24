Henry the Archer’s triumphant return to Texas

Richard Hennessy’s energetic flair comes through during the Henry the Archer set at Main At South Side, February 19, 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fort Worth band Henry the Archer made their triumphant return to the stage last Saturday night at Main At South Side, breaking their over 2 year-long absence from public shows. The last gig they played was New Years Eve going from 2019 into 2020 at Division Brewing in Arlington. The band had been planning on fewer shows while recording in early 2020. Little did they know COVID was right around the corner.
As the pandemic shut down the world, band leader Richard Hennessy moved to Denver, CO to be closer to his daughters. Last weekend’s show was a kind of homecoming, a blessing for fans and the band alike. The fans are fiercely supportive of HTA, and the room was bursting with love all night.
“We’ve missed you so much!” a fan yelled from the side of the stage between songs, inciting more fans to yell the same. “Never leave again!”
Though it’s been a tough time for live music, the band remains creating through writing and recording new songs. There’s 5 unreleased songs they’re working on, including “The Garden,” which will be the first Henry the Archer ukulele song, and will likely be released as the first single from the set of tracks. The song made it’s public debut at the show.
Taylor Young Band opened the show and Cut Throat Finches took the middle spot. You may know Young from his previous project The O’s; he played and wrote songs with John Pedigo for 10 years. As excitement increased, the Cut Throat Finches had the room jumping, with their rowdy rock n roll style. Their liveliness set the stage perfectly for Henry the Archer to close out the night.
It was easy to see the warmth in Henry the Archer’s hearts as they took the stage, eager to play some favorite and new songs alike. “There’s nothing better than playing something that’s fun to play,” Hennessy said. “I’m glad we got to share the moment with our fans.”
As for upcoming shows, Hennessy says, “We’re not booking anything until the music is ready to be released,” which will hopefully be by this summer. Fingers crossed.
It’s been over 2 years since Henry the Archer has played a public show, and fans were teeming with excitement. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A full crowd rocked the floor as Cut Throat Finches played at Main At South Side, February 19, 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kevin Geist from Henry the Archer returns to the stage, holding down the beat tight as ever. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Henry the Archer fan Gin Mendiola holds up a sign “Don’t Be Richard,” which she bought specifically for the show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
“Last weekend was special. It meant a lot to see good friends after so long,” Richard Hennessy said. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cut Throat Finches performed with Taylor Tatsch on guitar, Draya Ruse on drums, Sean Russell on vocals/guitar, Robert Paine on bass, and Eric Webb on keys. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Charles Marchbanks in the glow of Main At South Side with playing as part of Henry the Archer on February 19, 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Taylor Young Band opened up the show, with Taylor Young on vocals/guitar (right), Michael SMith on guitar (left), Toby Pipes on bass, and Austin Green on drums. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The front of the stage was full of local music photographers all night, including John Erwin, Johnny Govea, Robert Chickering, Velton Hayworth, and Dustin Schneider. You could say I was in good company. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Henry the Archer’s stage presence is freight train of energy, with Richard Hennessy’s powerhouse vocals leading the way. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kevin Geist stay focused throughout the show, and is always one of the most professional people in the room. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sean Russell of the Cut Throat Finches puts on a killer show, with boisterous stage presence from beginning to end. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Tom Urquhart plays trombone in Henry the Archer, seen here soaking in the moment while on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Charles Marchbanks and Richard Hennessy play on stage at MASS. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Taylor Young performs on stage at MASS. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Richard Hennessy and Kevin Geist perform at MASS. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Charles Marchbanks performs at MASS. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
