Forget Valentine’s Day, February is for Valloween
February 17, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Erin Shea Devany made a guest appearance for a song during the Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Denton is no stranger to eclectic events, and Dallas record label BARF WAVE kept the vibe alive during the Valentine’s season with a Halloween-themed Valentine’s Day event called Valloween, hosted on February 12th at Andy’s Bar.
“Valentine’s Day is a Hallmark holiday to make money, and turning it into a costume party for everyone makes it more inclusive,” BARF WAVE organizer Charlie DeBolt said. “I’m not really interested in cover bands most of the time, but when it comes to Halloween or Valloween, it’s fun to get locals together to make it good time.”
Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins opened the show as Angel Olsen, followed by Mean Wife as Amy Winehouse, then Yellow Checkered Cars as Fall Out Boy, with The Billers closing out the show as The Killers.
Mean Wife played as Amy Winehouse, with Sarah Stehling on keys/vocals, Mallory Frenza on bass, Dexter Hunn on drums, and Mitchell Solkov on guitar. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jenna Howard and Alex Clifton dance in the moment during Yellow Checkered Cars’ Fall Out Boy set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins open to a packed house at Andy’s Bar. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nate Martinez on drums during the Fall Out Boy set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Yellow Checkered Cars as Fall Out Boy play to an adoring crowd during Valloween. Mandi Bosse on vocals, Yash Chulki on lead guitar, Michael Velasquez on bass, Nate Martinez on drums. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins dressed up as the Scooby Doo squad for Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mallory Frenza on bass during the Amy Winehouse set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sarah Stehling sings as Amy Winehouse during Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Valloween crowd loved the throwback sets from all the local bands, keeping the energy up all the way until the end. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mandi Bosse sings during the Fall Out Boy set at Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles
BARF WAVE organizers Charlie DeBolt and Erin Shea Devany share a moment enjoying the fruits of their labor near the backstage of Andy’s Bar. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Music lover Elizabeth Clavell Rivera basks in the glow of the lively party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Billers performed as the Killers to close out the night to a packed house for Valloween at Andy’s Bar. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Emma Fabian shows off her beautiful moth costume for Vallowen. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bartenders David Schmid and Erica Pipes served up drinks and smiles all night for Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
