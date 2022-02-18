Forget Valentine’s Day, February is for Valloween

February 17, 2022 by

A band plays on stage to a full crowd.

Erin Shea Devany made a guest appearance for a song during the Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Denton is no stranger to eclectic events, and Dallas record label BARF WAVE kept the vibe alive during the Valentine’s season with a Halloween-themed Valentine’s Day event called Valloween, hosted on February 12th at Andy’s Bar.

“Valentine’s Day is a Hallmark holiday to make money, and turning it into a costume party for everyone makes it more inclusive,” BARF WAVE organizer Charlie DeBolt said. “I’m not really interested in cover bands most of the time, but when it comes to Halloween or Valloween, it’s fun to get locals together to make it good time.”

Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins opened the show as Angel Olsen, followed by Mean Wife as Amy Winehouse, then Yellow Checkered Cars as Fall Out Boy, with The Billers closing out the show as The Killers.

A female singer plays keyboard and sings, a male guitarist plays behind him.

Mean Wife played as Amy Winehouse, with Sarah Stehling on keys/vocals, Mallory Frenza on bass, Dexter Hunn on drums, and Mitchell Solkov on guitar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two girls dance and smile.

Jenna Howard and Alex Clifton dance in the moment during Yellow Checkered Cars’ Fall Out Boy set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins open to a packed house at Andy’s Bar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer plays with stage lighting creating a shadow behind him.

Nate Martinez on drums during the Fall Out Boy set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band on stage plays to a full crowd.

Yellow Checkered Cars as Fall Out Boy play to an adoring crowd during Valloween. Mandi Bosse on vocals, Yash Chulki on lead guitar, Michael Velasquez on bass, Nate Martinez on drums. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A 4-member band plays on stage

Charlie’s Angel Olsen Twins dressed up as the Scooby Doo squad for Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman plays bass

Mallory Frenza on bass during the Amy Winehouse set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman sings into a microphone while smiling

Sarah Stehling sings as Amy Winehouse during Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full audience crowd during a music show.

The Valloween crowd loved the throwback sets from all the local bands, keeping the energy up all the way until the end. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman sings and plays guitar.

Mandi Bosse sings during the Fall Out Boy set at Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A couple pose together smiling

BARF WAVE organizers Charlie DeBolt and Erin Shea Devany share a moment enjoying the fruits of their labor near the backstage of Andy’s Bar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A girl closes her eyes and smiles

Music lover Elizabeth Clavell Rivera basks in the glow of the lively party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band plays for a big crowd.

The Billers performed as the Killers to close out the night to a packed house for Valloween at Andy’s Bar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A girl in a moth costume shows off her wings.

Emma Fabian shows off her beautiful moth costume for Vallowen. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man ad woman in face masks hug and smile

Bartenders David Schmid and Erica Pipes served up drinks and smiles all night for Valloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.