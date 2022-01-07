The start of a new year is great time for reflection, giving us a chance to think about how we’d like to live in the upcoming year. We asked some folks at the Tommy Luke show at Three Links what their resolutions are for 2022, and here’s what they said.

“I’m getting back into my old gym rat routine.” – Angela Halbach

“I resolve to seize the day.” – Moses Habtezghi

“I want to play my own shows with my original music.” – BK Lovell

“Make more money than I did last year.” – Zach Mayo

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

