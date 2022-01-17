Mesquite strikes up the bands to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

It was a brisk 36 degrees Saturday morning in Downtown Mesquite, TX, but that didn’t stop the participants and spectators who gathered to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr through a parade hosted by the Mesquite NAACP.

“This was our 5th MLK celebration and our 3rd parade,” the Secretary of Mesquite NAACP Jazmine Brown said. “It was a great turnout, it seems like every year it gets larger.”

A shout out from KXT to the marching bands lifting spirits with their sounds at the event. Two Mesquite high schools, John Horn and North Mesquite, participated the event, as well as Glen Oaks High School from Baton Rouge, LA.

The parade was followed by a celebration event at the Mesquite Arts Center.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

