Elton John cancels Dallas appearance

Elton John’s concerts at the American Airlines Center tonight and Wednesday have been cancelled because the singer has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” read a statement from the concert venue.

The shows for the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will be rescheduled, dates will soon be announced, and tickets will be honored at the new dates.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.