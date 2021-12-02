Watch Emma Oliver, musician and TikTok personality, performing “Sad Sometimes”

23 year-old pop artist Emma Oliver hails from Waxahachie, but has found a home in North Texas.

She’s grown up to become not only a musical artist, but a popular personality on TikTok as well, gaining over 490,000 followers.

This video shows her playing her song “Sad Sometimes,” with guitarist LEXI, which was originally released as a collaboration with producers under the name loyalties.

“I’m working on a lot of music right now and can’t wait to share it with everyone when the time is right,” Oliver said. “Just know I’m working hard and super excited for everything that I’m doing right now!”

She is currently represented by Dallas-based Axiom Music, which manages artists, booking, talent buying and events.

Oliver says that show updates and other important things will be announced on her Instagram page.