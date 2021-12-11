Music fans share their favorite records of 2021 @ Josey Records

Josey Records is one of the largest record stores in Texas, with an expansive collection of vinyl, cds, tapes, posters, books, dvds, t-shirts and more. Photo: Jessica Waffles

As the year comes to a close, KXT decided to ask music fans what their favorite albums of 2021 are.

Here’s what music lovers at Josey Records had to say.

A man in a blue baseball cap and black face mask holds a white vinyl record album with minimalist line artwork.

Lucas Hancock @ Josey Records. Photo by Jessica Waffles

“My recommendation for the best album of the year would be ‘Hey What’ by Low. I would describe it as ambient noise rock bliss.” – Lucas Hancock

A red haired woman in a black denim jacket smiles in a record store.

Mariah Munn @ Josey Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“My recommendation for best album of the year would be Bright Green Field by Squid. It’s like if a punk band and a jazz club had a baby.” – Mariah Munn

A woman with her hair up in a top bun and wearing purple Lakers face mask holds a vinyl record with a portrait of J. Cole and a street sign on fire.

Britannica Nelson @ Josey Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“My recommendation for album of the year would be ‘The Off-Season’ by J. Cole. I feel like it’s for everyone who said he was falling off. It’s one of his best albums to prove he still has what it takes to be one of the best in the game right now.” – Brittanica Nelson

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

