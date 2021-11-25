What are you thankful for?

November 25, 2021

Over the past month, I took the opportunity of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday to pose a question to a few music fans: What are you thankful for?

Man holds up vinyl record with alligator on the cover

Nikolai Wittwer, local photographer @ Main at South Side. He’s holding the test pressing for the Uncle Toasty EP vinyl coming in March, which he scored at the front of the stage at the end of the Uncle Toast debut performance. Photo by Jessica Waffles

 

 “I’m thankful for the energy of our DFW music scene.” – Nikolai Wittwer

 

A young woman with medium length black and blue hair smiles for the camera

2. Kirsten Mahon, music supporter @ Magnolia Motor Lounge during the November Clint Kirby residency show. Photo by Jessica Waffles

“I’m thankful that I was able to find family outside of my family.” – Kirsten Mahon

 

A young woman smiles looking up at hanging lights in an outdoor terrace

Wesley Delgado, State Fair Records social media manager @ Firehouse Gastro Park during State Fair Records Day. Photo by Jessica Waffles

“I’m thankful for being able to help bands get heard and being a part of it all.” – Wesley Delgado

