Over the past month, I took the opportunity of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday to pose a question to a few music fans: What are you thankful for?

“I’m thankful for the energy of our DFW music scene.” – Nikolai Wittwer

“I’m thankful that I was able to find family outside of my family.” – Kirsten Mahon

“I’m thankful for being able to help bands get heard and being a part of it all.” – Wesley Delgado

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

