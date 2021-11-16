Uncle Toasty debuts in Fort Worth

The long-awaited Uncle Toasty debut came to Main at South Side last Friday night, November 12th.

You may recognize the frontman, Fort Worth’s Jeffery Chase Friedman. He’s better known as the drummer for Mean Motor Scooter. This new project brings heavier sounds, leaning into Friedman’s new role as lead singer.

Uncle Toasty’s lineup also includes Mean Motor Scooter members Sammy Kidd and Joe Tacke. Kidd continues playing guitar while Tacke trades his bass for guitar. Michael Surdel is the drummer, and also a co-founder of the new band, and Dustin Schneider fills in on bass.

The anticipation grew at the debut show as supporting bands played up until midnight, when Uncle Toasty was set to close out the night.

The grunge-punk stylings of the new sound is anchored in raw vocals and heavy riffs, giving way for mosh pits to break out during their set.

Their first music video “The Butcher of Burundi,” released July 31, 2021 and their first EP is set to release in March 2022.