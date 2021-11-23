Texas-bred acts rack up multiple Grammy nominations

The nominations in all 86 categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced earlier today, and many categories are full of the Texas sound.
Arlington native and rising country superstar Mickey Guyton, fresh off releasing her major label debut, Remember Her Name, leads the way. She’s got three nominations, all in the country music category: best album, song and solo. She’s followed closely by fellow Texans Maren Morris, Leon Bridges, Black Pumas, Robert Glasper, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, all with two nominations each.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards (which have been overhauled since last year’s ceremony) will be handed out live on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles from 7-10:30 p.m. Central. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be live-streamed on Jan. 31, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Central on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the Texas-tied nominees by category:
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Norah Jones, Til We Meet Again (Live)
Willie Nelson, That’s Life
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Mark Lettieri, Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Rock Performance
Black Pumas, “Know You Better” (Live from Capitol Studio A)
Best Rock Album
Black Pumas, Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A
Best Alternative Music Album
St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper, “Born Again”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington, Dinner Party: Dessert
Best R&B Album
Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound
Best Rap Performance
Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot [Expletive]”
Best Country Solo Performance
Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”
Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Best Country Song
Maren Morris, “Better Than We Found It”
Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll”
Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”
Best Country Album
Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force, Dear Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby, “We Win”
Best Latin Pop Album
Selena Gomez, Revelación
Best Folk Album
Sarah Jarosz, Blue Heron Suite
Best Choral Performance
“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor, and featuring Esteli Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet; Douglas Harvey; Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet
Preston Jones is a freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.
