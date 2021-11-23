Texas-bred acts rack up multiple Grammy nominations

The nominations in all 86 categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced earlier today, and many categories are full of the Texas sound.

Arlington native and rising country superstar Mickey Guyton, fresh off releasing her major label debut, Remember Her Name, leads the way. She’s got three nominations, all in the country music category: best album, song and solo. She’s followed closely by fellow Texans Maren Morris, Leon Bridges, Black Pumas, Robert Glasper, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, all with two nominations each.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards (which have been overhauled since last year’s ceremony) will be handed out live on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles from 7-10:30 p.m. Central. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be live-streamed on Jan. 31, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Central on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Texas-tied nominees by category:

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Norah Jones, Til We Meet Again (Live)

Willie Nelson, That’s Life

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Mark Lettieri, Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Rock Performance

Black Pumas, “Know You Better” (Live from Capitol Studio A)

Best Rock Album

Black Pumas, Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A

Best Alternative Music Album

St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper, “Born Again”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington, Dinner Party: Dessert

Best R&B Album

Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound

Best Rap Performance

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot [Expletive]”

Best Country Solo Performance

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris, “Better Than We Found It”

Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Album

Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force, Dear Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby, “We Win”

Best Latin Pop Album

Selena Gomez, Revelación

Best Folk Album

Sarah Jarosz, Blue Heron Suite

Best Choral Performance

“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor, and featuring Esteli Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet; Douglas Harvey; Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet

Preston Jones is a freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.