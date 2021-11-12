The veteran NY punk band The Casualties came through Dallas on Friday November 5th, playing at Three Links in Deep Ellum.

Punk music lovers showed up in droves, ready to get a taste of the high-energy band in the beloved local music venue on Elm Street.

Three Links has been known to the community as an intimate venue to gather for music – showcasing local, regional, and national acts since its inception in March 2013.

The name “Three Links” is a ” tip-of-the-hat to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows,” whose triple links symbolize “friendship, love and truth,” according to the venue’s web site.

On most days, the garage door to the street is open, allowing those on the outside of the venue to see the stage and enjoy the music regardless of tickets.

Thanks to venues like this, the music scene in North Texas remains vividly alive.

The show ended with an encore of the Casualties hit song “We Are All We Have,” and vocalist David Rodriguez crowd surfing to the back of the venue.

The song speaks of the bonds between those who identify as “society’s outcasts,” and the music that brings people together. The crowd singing the lyrics with fists in the air shows this moment of solidarity among music fans.

Closing out the night with this song, in a place like this – it what it’s all about.