Clint Kirby & Friends fuse jazz, indie and hip-hop in residency at Magnolia Motor Lounge



Southside Fort Worth drummer and producer Clint Kirby has been curating local independent musicians from a variety of genres to create popular fusion nights at Magnolia Motor Lounge, nestled in the Fort Worth Cultural Arts District.

The three-month residency started September 8th, featuring rapper Justin Christopher and singer Small Town. It wrapped up last week, with performers including Bonnie Bishop, captured in the video above. But it will be back next year. The house band backs artists in these sessions, pulling from jazz, r&b, hip-hop, indie and more. The combination of a strong house band and the fine area musicians invited to join in encourages collaboration in the music community.

The idea came together after management at Magnolia Motor Lounge reached out to Kirby to host an ongoing music night at the venue.

Kirby jumped on the opportunity and began curating the shows. His house band includes Kendrik McKinney on keys, Ryan Bradetich on bass, and Ryan Tharp on guitar. Logan Gorrell joined the most recent show on saxophone (Tharp did not play this installment).

The monthly residency plans to pick back up in February 2022 at the same location, and extend through most of the year as Magnolia Motor Lounge explores options for the future. The bar is on a block that has been rezoned, and will have to leave near the end of next year.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this series,” Kirby said. “It’s been great getting a chance to showcase local talent under this event. There are so many more artists that I’m planning to collaborate with in 2022.”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.