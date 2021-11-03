Artist Profile: Thirst & Co.

Introducing Gotta Have My KXT by Thirst & Co.

For years KXT has featured the work of a local artist on t-shirts, pint glasses and mugs during our member campaigns. This year, we’re excited to introduce a new design from Thirst & Co.! His design will be featured on exclusive KXT swag during our 2021 Fall Member Campaign.

About Thirst & Co.

Thirst & Co. is a graphic design studio based on Race Street in Fort Worth. We are passionate about branding, web, illustrative design and local music! Luckily those paths often cross and outside our corporate clients we regularly work with local musicians on merch, show posters and music videos. Our slogan is ‘A story well told travels further…’ and our goal is always to tell our clients’ stories effectively.

Lean more about them here: thirstandcompany.com