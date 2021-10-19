On the Scene: Dallas singer-songwriter Kyee

October 19, 2021 by

Photographer/videographer Jessica Waffles is On the Scene for KXT. Check back regularly for her photos and video of North Texas musicians. 

 

Dallas singer-songwriter  Kyee,  just released her 5-song EP No Days Off.  Kyee describes the theme of her EP as, “committing to something, being consistent and going all in.”

 

Kyee performs at Collab Festival at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

 

She’s following through with that vision as she has her sights set on a full album release. There will be multiple music videos spanning across various songs of the album, and she says, “I want it to be a movie,” as the videos will be visually connected.

Martin Morgan plays keyboard with Kyee. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Here she is performing at Four Corners Brewery Company on October 17th during the Collab Festival with her husband and keyboardist, Martin Morgan.

 

Jessica Waffles is a contributor for KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.