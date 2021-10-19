On the Scene: Dallas singer-songwriter Kyee

Photographer/videographer Jessica Waffles is On the Scene for KXT. Check back regularly for her photos and video of North Texas musicians.

Dallas singer-songwriter Kyee, just released her 5-song EP No Days Off. Kyee describes the theme of her EP as, “committing to something, being consistent and going all in.”

She’s following through with that vision as she has her sights set on a full album release. There will be multiple music videos spanning across various songs of the album, and she says, “I want it to be a movie,” as the videos will be visually connected.

Here she is performing at Four Corners Brewery Company on October 17th during the Collab Festival with her husband and keyboardist, Martin Morgan.

