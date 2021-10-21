Inspired by social distancing, Wild Detectives offers Six Foot Love music series

Photographer/videographer Jessica Waffles is On the Scene for KXT. Check back regularly for her photos and video of the North Texas music scene.

You may be familiar with The Wild Detectives located in Bishop Arts District in Dallas. The bookstore / coffee shop / bar has a cozy and warm atmosphere accompanied by local music and art vibes.

What you may not have heard is that this venue launched a backyard concert series during the pandemic.

It’s called “Six Foot Love” and features local and regional artists of varying genres from free jazz, electronic and experimental, hip-hop, folk, latin, alternative, indie and more.

“It’s kind of like a house show in your backyard,” said Wild Detectives owner Javier Garcia del Moral.

With a name inspired by social distancing, the series brings live music to a world dealing with COVID-19. Initially, seats were separated by plexiglass shields and tickets were sold in sets of two to encourage attendees from the same household to sit together.

Fast-forward to today and tickets still come with assigned seats, though as vaccination numbers have increased and gathering has become marginally safer, the shields are gone and the crowd’s attitude seems relaxed.

I checked out the program Oct. 14, with featured Dallas artists Jigsaw Paul and Arkatype. Jigsaw Paul has an explosive energy, barking out complex lyrical melodies. Arkatype has the cool, calm and collected flow that twists and turns through Black struggles, political issues and more over his own produced music that features samples from his vinyl record collection.

“For my first time performing in about a year, it’s really good to see everybody clap again,” said Jigsaw Paul from the stage. “It feels good to be around everyone here in close proximity.”

“Six Foot Love” continues on Thursday nights from about 7 pm til 9pm through mid-December.

The series is curated by Ernesto Montiel and it will be back in 2022.

Some of what’s ahead:

Oct. 21: Starfruit

Starfruit Oct. 28 : Black Taffy + Lily Taylor

: Black Taffy + Lily Taylor Nov. 18: “Improv Lottery,” a new event, featuring 15 artists who will put their names in a hat and draw to create four impromptu “super-groups” that will perform on the spot.

Jessica Waffles is a contributor for KXT.

