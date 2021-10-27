Fort Worth’s Carley Bearden performs unreleased track “What If”

Photographer/videographer Jessica Waffles is on the scene for KXT. Check back regularly for her photos and video of North Texas musicians.

Carley Bearden is a 22-year-old Fort Worth artist who is steadily making her stake in the local music scene, currently signed to independent label Electric Republic Records (LA / Atlanta). She’s been writing music since she was 16, and represents her LGBTQ+ perspectives through her songwriting.

“Have you ever thought of something as disgraceful, even though you like it?” Bearden asks the crowd as her guitarist Nethania Amanuel strums some provocative chords, leading into her song “Sweet Disgrace,” which is available online now. Moments of this song are reminiscent of a bluesy Billie Eilish vibe, showcasing the sultry side of her voice.

Here is a clip from an unreleased song of Carley’s called “What If,” performed at Four Corners Brewing Company at Colab Festival on October 17th. She has a show this Thursday October 28 in Deep Ellum at Ruins, alongside Rightfield w/ Sarah and the Sundays.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

