The Paul Slavens Show — September 12, 2021

Artist Song Album
Love Song Just Another Diamond Day
Quantic Time Is the Enemy Life in the Rain
The Kinks Alcohol Muswell Hillbillies
Eliane Elias A Ra (The Frog) Bossa Nova Stories
Charles Bradley Changes Changes
Chrome Sparks So Far 2 Go (Feat. Steffaloo) PORTALS Mixtape #3:SXSW Sampler
Al Hirt Pink Confetti Sugar Lips
Nicky Hopkins Waiting For The Band (Album Version) The Tin Man Was A Dreamer
My Bloody Valentine Lose My Breath Isn’t Anything [Explicit]
The Carter Family Something Got a Hold of Me My Home’s Across the Blue Ridge Mountains
Belle And Sebastian Slow Graffiti Push Barman To Open Old Wounds
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Zorba The Greek !!!Going Places!!!
XTC Deliver Us From The Elements (2001 Remaster) Mummer
We five You Were On My Mind You Were On My Mind
Willie Nelson The Warmth of the Sun Stars and Stripes: Songs of the Beach Boys
Poe 5&1/2 Minute Hallway Haunted
Warren Zevon Steady Rain Preludes: Rare & Unreleased Recordings
Tycho Hours Dive
Patty Griffin Heavenly Day Patty Griffin: Live from the Artists Den
Daniel Hart Excalibur The Green Knight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Afro Celt Sound System When You’re Falling Volume 3 : Further In Time (Real World Gold)
Lightning Bug September Song, pt. ii A Color of the Sky
Dan Fogelberg Times Like These The Innocent Age
Dolly Parton Joshua Joshua
Steve Kilbey Atlantis Earthed
Spellling Sweet Talk The Turning Wheel
Ryan Playground Better Off Alone Better Off Alone
Jerry Jeff Walker Mr. Bojangles ( LP Version ) Mr. Bojangles
Nancy Sinatra Lightning’s Girl How Does That Grab You?
Dwight Yoakam Things Change A Long Way Home
The Playmates Beep Beep At Play With The Playmates

 