The Paul Slavens Show — September 12, 2021

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!
|Artist
|Song
|Album
|Love Song
|Just Another Diamond Day
|Quantic
|Time Is the Enemy
|Life in the Rain
|The Kinks
|Alcohol
|Muswell Hillbillies
|Eliane Elias
|A Ra (The Frog)
|Bossa Nova Stories
|Charles Bradley
|Changes
|Changes
|Chrome Sparks
|So Far 2 Go (Feat. Steffaloo)
|PORTALS Mixtape #3:SXSW Sampler
|Al Hirt
|Pink Confetti
|Sugar Lips
|Nicky Hopkins
|Waiting For The Band (Album Version)
|The Tin Man Was A Dreamer
|My Bloody Valentine
|Lose My Breath
|Isn’t Anything [Explicit]
|The Carter Family
|Something Got a Hold of Me
|My Home’s Across the Blue Ridge Mountains
|Belle And Sebastian
|Slow Graffiti
|Push Barman To Open Old Wounds
|Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
|Zorba The Greek
|!!!Going Places!!!
|XTC
|Deliver Us From The Elements (2001 Remaster)
|Mummer
|We five
|You Were On My Mind
|You Were On My Mind
|Willie Nelson
|The Warmth of the Sun
|Stars and Stripes: Songs of the Beach Boys
|Poe
|5&1/2 Minute Hallway
|Haunted
|Warren Zevon
|Steady Rain
|Preludes: Rare & Unreleased Recordings
|Tycho
|Hours
|Dive
|Patty Griffin
|Heavenly Day
|Patty Griffin: Live from the Artists Den
|Daniel Hart
|Excalibur
|The Green Knight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Afro Celt Sound System
|When You’re Falling
|Volume 3 : Further In Time (Real World Gold)
|Lightning Bug
|September Song, pt. ii
|A Color of the Sky
|Dan Fogelberg
|Times Like These
|The Innocent Age
|Dolly Parton
|Joshua
|Joshua
|Steve Kilbey
|Atlantis
|Earthed
|Spellling
|Sweet Talk
|The Turning Wheel
|Ryan Playground
|Better Off Alone
|Better Off Alone
|Jerry Jeff Walker
|Mr. Bojangles ( LP Version )
|Mr. Bojangles
|Nancy Sinatra
|Lightning’s Girl
|How Does That Grab You?
|Dwight Yoakam
|Things Change
|A Long Way Home
|The Playmates
|Beep Beep
|At Play With The Playmates