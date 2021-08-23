WIN MERCH: Anderson East’s ‘May We Never Die’ on Vinyl (SIGNED!)

Anderson East is back with his latest studio album, May We Never Die. And we’ve got a signed copy for you.

Enter below for your chance to win a signed copy of May We Never Die on vinyl. Giveaway closes at 12:00am on Tuesday, August 31. Winners will be notified via email by 5pm on Tuesday, August 31. Official contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

<a href="https://kera.wufoo.com/forms/z13f1koc0wwdfof/def/entsource=wordpress" rel="nofollow">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

And don’t forget to catch us at KXT 91.7 Presents Anderson East at the HiFi in Dallas on October 15! Here’s a little taste of what you’ll hear: