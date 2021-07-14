The Best Song You’ve Never Heard: “Good Love” By Jenny O.

Los Angeles is one of the most unique music scenes in the country. While most people see the glitz and glamour of the superstars, it has pockets of different styles throughout the city. Whether it’s rap, country, folk, or rock, each area of the city seems to have its own style. Silver Lake and Echo Park have a long history of producing indie rock greats and continue to incubate a unique sound.

Jenny O. (née Oginbene) has been building her profile in the Los Angeles indie rock scene for over a decade. Originally from Long Island, New York, she has released three albums and worked with other notable musicians in the area. For example, she is on backing vocals on Father John Misty’s “Funtimes In Babylon” along with songs from Bonnie Prince Billy and Johnny Fritz. Her music also shows up on TV shows like True Blood, Shameless, Riverdale and more. She even recorded the theme song for the short-lived TV series Selfie.

Today’s The Best Song You’ve Never Heard is “Good Love” from her first full-length album Automechanic. You hear a lot of the sounds typical of indie rock releases in the early 2010s and having Jonathan Wilson’s production certainly doesn’t hurt. It kicks off with a funky guitar groove, with a little slide guitar action in the background. Jenny’s vocals fit in perfectly to make the song sound like it could be from the late 1970s. There’s a little pop, a little funk, a little glam rock, but it all comes together to create a song easy to jam to.

<a href="https://jennyo.bandcamp.com/album/automechanic">Automechanic by Jenny O.</a>

Jeff is a KXT weekend host and the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA 90.1 and KXT 91.7.

