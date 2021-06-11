Song Of The Day: “I’m Not Afraid” by Lionel Boy

Every Monday-Friday, Music Director Gini Mascorro selects a Song Of The Day to soundtrack your life. Here we take a closer look at one of those picks and create a playlist including all of the week’s selections.

Lionel Boy’s “I’m Not Afraid” is the song you put on while hanging out with someone you are interested in after a long night out together. The song’s sound creates an intimate vibe and its funky bassline will make anyone think that you are cool – despite not being able to parallel park a few hours ago. In its opening line Boy croons “I’m not afraid of falling in love, I’m just afraid of you” which captures both the excitement and fear of opening your heart to someone new.

Lionel Boy, whose real name is Lionel Deguzman, is an Oahu-bred singer-songwriter. He cites fellow Hawaii native Jack Johnson as an influence of his for Beats Per Minute. There are hints of Johnson in Lionel’s approach to music, both contemplative and laid back.

While this track was penned a few years ago, it was recorded during quarantine and he found humor in singing the lyrics “contact, I’m not afraid of” at a time when social distancing was encouraged.

You can check out his self-titled debut album which is out now on Innovative Leisure.

