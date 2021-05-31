WIN TICKETS: KXT 91.7 Presents Bastards of Soul

Clinging unapologetically to a classic sound, and showcasing a smooth visual aesthetic to match, Bastards of Soul stormed thunderously on to the DFW scene in the spring of 2016. Propelled by a veteran crew of legendary East Dallas players, and led by the raw soul power of charismatic frontman Chadwick Murray, Bastards of Soul are ecstatic to return to the great city where they recorded their debut LP release Spinnin’ at Niles City Sound.

Enter to win two (2) tickets to KXT 91.7 Presents Bastards of Soul at The Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Winners will be notified via email on Tuesday, June 8. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!