As she gears up for the June release of her third album, What The Flood Leaves Behind — recorded at her late father Levon’s studio in Woodstock, New York — renowned multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Amy Helm took a break to play her rousing new track “Breathing” with her friend Zach Djanikian at his studio for this On The Couch performance.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort and safety of their own spaces.