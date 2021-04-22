Imagine your favorite band showing up at your doorstep for an impromptu performance of the hit that reeled you in on the first listen. London-based Flyte is the group you’ll want to invite to stay on for tea. “I’ve Got A Girl” twists the typical “guy leaves gal for band” trope around to tell the other side of the story for this one-of-a-kind On The Couch session.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort and safety of their own spaces.