“I’m not on the couch, but I can see the couch from here. Which just may be my slogan for the pandemic.”
And with her customary candor and humor, and a mind-boggling collection of guitars, DIY and feminist visionary Ani DiFranco invited KXT into her parlor for this exclusive On The Couch performance of “Simultaneously.”
KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The
Road Couch — get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort and safety of their own spaces.