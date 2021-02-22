Win A Code To Watch The New Billie Eilish Documentary!

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

The Apple Original Film is being released this Friday, Februrary 26, and to celebrate we’re giving away a one-month subscriptions to Apple TV+*, available in the Apple TV App, so you can enjoy the doc and all Apple TV+ has to offer.

Enter before 9am CT on Wednesday, February 24 for your chance to win. Winners will be notified via email by 5pm CT on February 24. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

*This contest has ended. Thank you!

*Apple TV+ codes are valid for a 1-month free subscription (4.99/month to Apple TV+, available to new and existing subscribers). Apple TV+ subscription required. $4.99/month after free offer period. Plan automatically renews after free offer period until canceled. Winner will have to login with a credit card and remember to cancel 30 days later so they won’t be charged at all. Code expires March 14, 2021. Valid only for Apple TV+ in the United States. Requires Apple Media Services account. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms here: at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html Must be 13+ and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the code. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with any other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion.