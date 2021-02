Dallas’ beloved The Deathray Davies are set to release Time Well Wasted, their first album in 15 years, so we’re celebrating the joyous occasion with this On The Couch session with front man John Dufilho and keys master Rich Martin.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort and safety of their own spaces.