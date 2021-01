English sister trio, The Staves, are out with a new album after six long years — Good Woman. Marking the occasion will be a virtual livestream live from London on Friday, February 5…and we’ve got your pass.

Enter to win an access code to the livestream on Friday, February 5. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Entries must be submitted by 11:59pm CT on Monday, February 1, 2021. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!