KT Tunstall has been consistently releasing music since her 2004 breakthrough debut album, Eye to the Telescope, and her songwriting has been admired for years by her musical peers. Her latest release, Wax, is washed in electric guitars and synths but the Scottish songwriter sat down to perform a special acoustic version of the album’s lead single “River,” for our On The Couch series.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort and safety of their own spaces.