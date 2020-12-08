Giveaway: ‘A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream’ with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold

Join Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold on the winter solstice for a solo acoustic performance from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York!

Enter before 11:59pm CT on Monday, December 14 for the chance to win a virtual ticket to ‘A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream‘ with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. Livestream starts at 8pm CT on December 21 and is available for viewing up to 72 hours. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, December 15. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!