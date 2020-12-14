Amplified New Year’s Eve

Join us and The City of Fort Worth for a high-energy virtual concert on New Year’s Eve! We’ll be ringing in 2021 with Fort Worth musicians and celebrating the Fort Worth Public Library’s Amplify 817 music streaming platform. Here’s the skinny:

Who

Hosted by Lou CharLe$ & Tom Martens, the lineup features Big Heaven, Frenchie’s Blues Destroyers, GR4NT, Louie Thesinger, Grady Spencer and the Work, Mean Motor Scooter and Yokyo.

Where

Watch for free on the Fort Worth Library’s YouTube channel and the Fort Worth Cable Channel.

When

New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31 at 9:30-10:30pm

Stream here starting New Year’s Eve at 9:30pm!