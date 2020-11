She’s been making music since 2017, but thanks to “Dream Girl,” Oslo, Norway-based Anna of the North (Anna Lotterud) is poised to win the hearts of pop fans in North Texas, North America and the world over. She performed the breakout hit for our On The Couch series.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort and safety of their own spaces.