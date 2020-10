“Sixteen” marks the debut of 20-year-old Melissa, Texas, songwriter Jackson Scribner. Already a favorite on the KXT airwaves, the song builds anticipation for his forthcoming LP, which comes out next year.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own spaces.