Mt. Joy will be live at the drive-in at Fair Park for a special performance on Thursday, October 29!

Enter before 11:59pm CT on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 for the chance to win a Tier 2 car pass the show. The pass allows for the driver and up to three (3) passengers in the vehicle. Winner will be notified on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 by 5pm CT. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!