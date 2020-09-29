Vinyl Giveaway: Ben Kweller’s ‘Circuit Boredom’ — SIGNED!

Texas’ own Ben Kweller has a new album out on October 2, and it’s one for the times — Circuit Boredom. Pressed on coke-bottle green vinyl, the first pressing is limited to 2,000 units — and one could be yours. Signed by Kweller himself!
Enter below before 11:59pm CT on Monday, October 5 for your chance to win a signed copy of Circuit Boredom on vinyl. Winner will be notified via email by 5pm CT on Tuesday, October 6. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!
