Ticket Giveaway: KXT 91.7 Presents “The Carbaret Drive-In”

We’re teaming up with State Fair Records for a special “Carbaret” at Four Corners Brewery on Friday, October 16! From the safety of their cars, guests will enjoy solo performances by Joshua Ray Walker and Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs. Following the music will be a screening of the critically acclaimed film This World Won’t Break, by local filmmaker Josh Jordan.

Enter the form below before 11:59pm CT on Monday, September 21 for your chance to win a ticket for one car at the event. Winners will be notified via email by 5pm on Tuesday, September 22. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!