KXT On The Couch: Silvana Estrada

With her small but impressive body of work, Mexico City-based artist Silvana Estrada caught the attention of Glassnote Records with her celestial rendition of “Forever” from label mates CHVRCHES, and is already one of 2020’s most memorable discoveries. This special performance marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), celebrating the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to American culture.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own spaces.