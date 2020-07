With her star on the rise and newly-released debut album Expectations, Nashville artist Katie Pruitt‘s winning the praises of NPR Music and American Songwriter, and is sure to win yours with this new On The Couch session.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own spaces.