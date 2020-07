Direct from Nashville, with a little help from his special lady and four-legged friends, blues wunderkind Marcus King pours on the charm, along with a metric ton of heart and soul, into this joyful On The Couch session.

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own spaces.