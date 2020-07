KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own couch.

Erstwhile organic farmers Jeff Gorman and Jake Cochran bring that same DIY aesthetic to their musical project Illiterate Light, and in this exclusive performance taped for KXT, Jeff showcases tracks from their Atlantic Records debut.