KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own couch.

Offering up a musically soothing, commanding performance of “On My Way” is the multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Grace Potter, whose On The Couch session is a must-see for both fans and anyone unfamiliar with her immense talent.