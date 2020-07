KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own couch.

Coming to us from Nashville via Philly, artist Devon Gilfillian brings on his soulful vibe and puts the sparkle back in our heart and a spring in our step with this exclusive and downright divine On The Couch performance of “The Good Life.”