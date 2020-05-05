Win a Listening Party + Vinyl with Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

On May 14, Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down will hold an online listening party of the band’s new album, Temple, followed by a discussion and Q&A hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway, host of the Song Exploder podcast. This will be your chance to hear the new album before it’s official release on May 15.

Enter before 11:59pm CT on Sunday, May 10 to be entered to win a Zoom invite to the listening party, plus a vinyl of the new release mailed to your door. Winners will be notified via email by Monday, May 11. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!