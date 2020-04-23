KXT On The Couch: Hannah Georgas

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — Get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort of their own couch.

Since the arrival of her 2009 debut EP, our first KXT On The Couch artist, Hannah Georgas, has been at the top of the indie artist game in her native Canada. And with recent high-profile support slots for the likes of the National (whose Aaron Dessner just produced her new single “That Emotion”) and Sara Bareilles, her U.S. and global fanbase continues to grow exponentially.