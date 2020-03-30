The Paul Slavens Show — March 29, 2020

March 30, 2020

Song Artist Album
So Nice (Summer Samba) Astrud Gilberto The Best Of Astrud Gilberto
Wave of Mutilation Beacon Wave of Mutilation
Nothing Is Easy (2001 Remastered Version) Jethro Tull Stand Up
Hotwax Beck Odelay
LICORICE NIGHT MOUNT RIGHTEOUS WHEN THE MUSIC STARTS
The Apple Tree Matt Monro Invitation To Broadway
See How They Run Fabienne Delsol Four
Green Green Grass of Home Merle Haggard Green Green Grass of Home
Burning Down the House CocoRosie Put The Shine On
Death Don’t Have No Mercy Rev. Gary Davis Harlem Street Singer
Invention (1947) György Ligeti Ligeti: Works For Piano And Cembalo
Standing On The Rock The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Time Warp: The Very Best Of Ozark Mountain Daredevils
One of These Days Pink Floyd Meddle
It Was Only A Sun Shower Ted Weems & His Orchestra The Complete Ted Weems and His Orchestra
All Wound Up (Live) Circle Jerks Gig (Live)
Blue Mountain Land (Vindarna sucka uti skogarna) Alice Babs & Svend Asmussen Scandinavian Songs with Alice & Svend
Dining Alone Carla Bley Dinner Music
Waitin’ for a Superman (2017 Remaster) The Flaming Lips The Soft Bulletin
Movin’ Too Slow The Exciters Caviar and Chitlins
North Wind Slim Whitman The Essential Slim Whitman
Assasins ( Salim Nourallah Assasins (
I Want to Tell You ‘Bout That (reprise) McCoy Tyner & Stanley Clarke & Al Foster McCoy Tyner With Stanley Clarke And Al Foster
On The Floor Perfume Genius SET MY HEART ON FIRE IMMEDIATELY
Silver Moon Michael Nesmith & The First National Band Loose Salute (Expanded Edition)
Öngyilkos Vasárnap Venetian Snares Rossz Csillag Alatt Született
Watch ´N´ Chain Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation
Prelude In E Minor Gerry Mulligan Sextet Night Lights (Expanded Edition)
Cold Blows the Wind Ween The Mollusk [Explicit]
I Had A King Joni Mitchell Song To A Seagull
She’s a Big Boy Mcbaise She’s a Big Boy