The Paul Slavens Show — March 29, 2020
March 30, 2020
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|So Nice (Summer Samba)
|Astrud Gilberto
|The Best Of Astrud Gilberto
|Wave of Mutilation
|Beacon
|Wave of Mutilation
|Nothing Is Easy (2001 Remastered Version)
|Jethro Tull
|Stand Up
|Hotwax
|Beck
|Odelay
|LICORICE NIGHT
|MOUNT RIGHTEOUS
|WHEN THE MUSIC STARTS
|The Apple Tree
|Matt Monro
|Invitation To Broadway
|See How They Run
|Fabienne Delsol
|Four
|Green Green Grass of Home
|Merle Haggard
|Green Green Grass of Home
|Burning Down the House
|CocoRosie
|Put The Shine On
|Death Don’t Have No Mercy
|Rev. Gary Davis
|Harlem Street Singer
|Invention (1947)
|György Ligeti
|Ligeti: Works For Piano And Cembalo
|Standing On The Rock
|The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
|Time Warp: The Very Best Of Ozark Mountain Daredevils
|One of These Days
|Pink Floyd
|Meddle
|It Was Only A Sun Shower
|Ted Weems & His Orchestra
|The Complete Ted Weems and His Orchestra
|All Wound Up (Live)
|Circle Jerks
|Gig (Live)
|Blue Mountain Land (Vindarna sucka uti skogarna)
|Alice Babs & Svend Asmussen
|Scandinavian Songs with Alice & Svend
|Dining Alone
|Carla Bley
|Dinner Music
|Waitin’ for a Superman (2017 Remaster)
|The Flaming Lips
|The Soft Bulletin
|Movin’ Too Slow
|The Exciters
|Caviar and Chitlins
|North Wind
|Slim Whitman
|The Essential Slim Whitman
|Assasins (
|Salim Nourallah
|Assasins (
|I Want to Tell You ‘Bout That (reprise)
|McCoy Tyner & Stanley Clarke & Al Foster
|McCoy Tyner With Stanley Clarke And Al Foster
|On The Floor
|Perfume Genius
|SET MY HEART ON FIRE IMMEDIATELY
|Silver Moon
|Michael Nesmith & The First National Band
|Loose Salute (Expanded Edition)
|Öngyilkos Vasárnap
|Venetian Snares
|Rossz Csillag Alatt Született
|Watch ´N´ Chain
|Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation
|Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation
|Prelude In E Minor
|Gerry Mulligan Sextet
|Night Lights (Expanded Edition)
|Cold Blows the Wind
|Ween
|The Mollusk [Explicit]
|I Had A King
|Joni Mitchell
|Song To A Seagull
|She’s a Big Boy
|Mcbaise
|She’s a Big Boy