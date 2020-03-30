The Paul Slavens Show — March 29, 2020

Song Artist Album

So Nice (Summer Samba) Astrud Gilberto The Best Of Astrud Gilberto

Wave of Mutilation Beacon Wave of Mutilation

Nothing Is Easy (2001 Remastered Version) Jethro Tull Stand Up

Hotwax Beck Odelay

LICORICE NIGHT MOUNT RIGHTEOUS WHEN THE MUSIC STARTS

The Apple Tree Matt Monro Invitation To Broadway

See How They Run Fabienne Delsol Four

Green Green Grass of Home Merle Haggard Green Green Grass of Home

Burning Down the House CocoRosie Put The Shine On

Death Don’t Have No Mercy Rev. Gary Davis Harlem Street Singer

Invention (1947) György Ligeti Ligeti: Works For Piano And Cembalo

Standing On The Rock The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Time Warp: The Very Best Of Ozark Mountain Daredevils

One of These Days Pink Floyd Meddle

It Was Only A Sun Shower Ted Weems & His Orchestra The Complete Ted Weems and His Orchestra

All Wound Up (Live) Circle Jerks Gig (Live)

Blue Mountain Land (Vindarna sucka uti skogarna) Alice Babs & Svend Asmussen Scandinavian Songs with Alice & Svend

Dining Alone Carla Bley Dinner Music

Waitin’ for a Superman (2017 Remaster) The Flaming Lips The Soft Bulletin

Movin’ Too Slow The Exciters Caviar and Chitlins

North Wind Slim Whitman The Essential Slim Whitman

Assasins ( Salim Nourallah Assasins (

I Want to Tell You ‘Bout That (reprise) McCoy Tyner & Stanley Clarke & Al Foster McCoy Tyner With Stanley Clarke And Al Foster

On The Floor Perfume Genius SET MY HEART ON FIRE IMMEDIATELY

Silver Moon Michael Nesmith & The First National Band Loose Salute (Expanded Edition)

Öngyilkos Vasárnap Venetian Snares Rossz Csillag Alatt Született

Watch ´N´ Chain Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation

Prelude In E Minor Gerry Mulligan Sextet Night Lights (Expanded Edition)

Cold Blows the Wind Ween The Mollusk [Explicit]

I Had A King Joni Mitchell Song To A Seagull