The Paul Slavens Show — February 9, 2020

February 10, 2020

Song Artist Album
I Have Dreamed Frank Sinatra The Concert Sinatra (Expanded Edition)
Touchdown John Maus Screen Memories
Going Home Bob Andy Song Book
Willie Nelson’s Wall Vincent Neil Emerson Fried Chicken & Evil Women [Explicit]
Digital Light Field Lisel Angels on the Slope
Umpaquito Esy Morales & His Latin Rhythm Orchestra Rhumba Rhapsody
We’ll Find A Way (Duet With Blinky Williams) Edwin Starr And Blinky Just We Two
Spirit Ivan Kral Looking Back
Big Noise From Winnetka Gene Krupa The Big Noise From Winnetka
Talk of the Town (2006 Remaster) Pretenders Pretenders II [Reissue]
Angela Toto Toto
Bloodstream Stateless Stateless
Pretty Little Dreamer Grey Delisle The Graceful Ghost
Save The Life Of My Child Simon & Garfunkel Bookends
Cool, Calm and Collected Kid Creole & The Coconuts Anthology Volumes 1+2
Preludes For Piano: Prelude I: Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Instrumental) Oscar Levant Levant Plays Gershwin
You Can Have My Husband (Remastered) Koko Taylor The Best Of Koko Taylor
Jamestown Ferry Charley Crockett Lil G.L.’s Honky Tonk Jubilee
Bottle Up And Explode! Elliott Smith XO
White Chalk PJ Harvey White Chalk
I Know It’s a Sin Jimmy Reed The Complete Singles As & BS 1953 61
Saturday Night Imitation Electric Piano Remove Celebrity Centre
Penn Station Daniel Pemberton Motherless Brooklyn (Original Motion Picture Score)
Faded Love Patsy Cline 12 Greatest Hits
Poison Was The Cure [Clean] (Remastered 2004) Megadeth Rust In Peace
A Song For You Amy Winehouse Lioness: Hidden Treasures (International Version) [Explicit]
I Wanna See The Light (Ivan Smagghe Version) VoX LoW Treasure Hunting Vol. 2