Austin City Limits: Sharon Van Etten & Lucy Dacus

Enjoy an indie double bill with singer-songwriters Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus as Season 45 of Austin City Limits returns! Van Etten makes her ACL debut performing highlights from Remind Me Tomorrow, her celebrated fifth studio album and first record in five years, which has also landed on a multitude of 2019’s Year-End Best lists. Then, Dacus also makes her ACL debut, performing songs from her acclaimed 2018 sophomore release Historian.

Watch Tuesday, January 7 at 10:30pm on KERA TV.

Check out a behind-the-scenes clip with Lucy Dacus: