The Paul Slavens Show — December 1, 2019

“Mirage” Eartha Kitt, The Collection

“Liquid Lies” Yello, Motion Picture

“Bone Jump” Brian Eno, Small Craft On A Milk Sea

“Forest Nativity” — Francis Bebey, Psychedelic Sanza (1982 1984)

“Decide” — Emotional Indulgence, Emotional Indulgence

“Finally” — Webb Pierce, In the Jailhouse Now

“San Jose” — Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Welcome To The Pleasuredome

“Poolside” — Late Verlane, Poolside

“Broken Finger Blues” — Richard Swift, The Hex

“Deep Purple” — Nino Tempo & April Stevens, Deep Purple

“It’s Different For Girls” — Joe Jackson, I’m The Man

“So the Bluebirds and Blackbirds Got Together” — Bing Crosby, Bing Crosby: 1926 1932

“Emotional Rescue (Remastered 2009)” — The Rolling Stones, Emotional Rescue (2009 Re Mastered)

“Whiskey in My Whiskey”v The Felice Brothers, The Felice Brothers

“Little Trouble Girl” — Sonic Youth, Washing Machine

“Only You (And You Alone)” — The Platters, 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Series: Best of The Platters

“Waterfalls” — Sault, 7

“Someday” — Ween, Shinola (Vol. 1)

“Song To The Siren” — This Mortal Coil, It’ll End In Tears

“Dollar_Store” — T ony Ferraro, Dollar Store

“The Last Thing On My Mind” — Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton, The Essential Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton

“Lady Godiva’s Operation” — Ulrika Spacek, Everything: All the Time

“Daydream Electric Storm” — Morning Teleportation, Expanding Anyway

“Go To School” — Prince Jazzbo, Go To School

“Crazy Man Michael” — Fairport Convention, 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of Fairport Convention

“Oh! Bondage, Up Yours!” — X Ray Spex, Let’s Submerge: The Anthology

“Run Me Through (King Princess Remix)” — Perfume Genius, Run Me Through (King Princess Remix)

“In The Doorway” — The Misfits, Static Age

“You Gotta Have A License” — Tommy Collins, Tommy Collins, Smooth Sailin’, Vol. 2

“Tenderness” — General Public, All The Rage

“Hurry Up Now” — harumi, Harumi

“Sometimes” — My Bloody Valentine, Loveless