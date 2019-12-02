The Paul Slavens Show — December 1, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!
“Mirage” Eartha Kitt, The Collection
“Liquid Lies” Yello, Motion Picture
“Bone Jump” Brian Eno, Small Craft On A Milk Sea
“Forest Nativity” — Francis Bebey, Psychedelic Sanza (1982 1984)
“Decide” — Emotional Indulgence, Emotional Indulgence
“Finally” — Webb Pierce, In the Jailhouse Now
“San Jose” — Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Welcome To The Pleasuredome
“Poolside” — Late Verlane, Poolside
“Broken Finger Blues” — Richard Swift, The Hex
“Deep Purple” — Nino Tempo & April Stevens, Deep Purple
“It’s Different For Girls” — Joe Jackson, I’m The Man
“So the Bluebirds and Blackbirds Got Together” — Bing Crosby, Bing Crosby: 1926 1932
“Emotional Rescue (Remastered 2009)” — The Rolling Stones, Emotional Rescue (2009 Re Mastered)
“Whiskey in My Whiskey”v The Felice Brothers, The Felice Brothers
“Little Trouble Girl” — Sonic Youth, Washing Machine
“Only You (And You Alone)” — The Platters, 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Series: Best of The Platters
“Waterfalls” — Sault, 7
“Someday” — Ween, Shinola (Vol. 1)
“Song To The Siren” — This Mortal Coil, It’ll End In Tears
“Dollar_Store” — T ony Ferraro, Dollar Store
“The Last Thing On My Mind” — Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton, The Essential Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton
“Lady Godiva’s Operation” — Ulrika Spacek, Everything: All the Time
“Daydream Electric Storm” — Morning Teleportation, Expanding Anyway
“Go To School” — Prince Jazzbo, Go To School
“Crazy Man Michael” — Fairport Convention, 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of Fairport Convention
“Oh! Bondage, Up Yours!” — X Ray Spex, Let’s Submerge: The Anthology
“Run Me Through (King Princess Remix)” — Perfume Genius, Run Me Through (King Princess Remix)
“In The Doorway” — The Misfits, Static Age
“You Gotta Have A License” — Tommy Collins, Tommy Collins, Smooth Sailin’, Vol. 2
“Tenderness” — General Public, All The Rage
“Hurry Up Now” — harumi, Harumi
“Sometimes” — My Bloody Valentine, Loveless