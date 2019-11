Enter before 11:59pm CT on Monday, November 25 for the chance to win premiere balcony tickets* to KXT 91.7 Presents The Texas Gentlemen at Gas Monkey Bar n’ Grill on Saturday, November 30. Winners will be notified by 5pm CT on Tuesday, November 26. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

*Includes private bar, bathroom and premium viewing area. Limited seating available on a first -come, first-served basis.