KXT 91.7 Live Sessions Vinyl

Introducing The KXT Live Sessions Vinyl

Celebrate 10 years of KXT Live Sessions!

KXT is excited to offer a handpicked selection of some of our favorite KXT Live Sessions recordings from a decade of intimate studio performances by locally and nationally acclaimed artists ⁠— all on a special edition collector’s vinyl album. KXT Live Sessions feature intimate performances from classic artists and new breaking acts. In-studio performances are filmed live in KXT’s performance space. Check out the full audio/video archive of performances and interviews.

Thank you to Jason Ridings for sponsoring KXT’s Live Sessions.

Thanks to Mac McGinnis for sponsoring KXT’s Live Sessions album.

Side A

1. Jade Bird – Uh Huh

2. Charley Crockett – I Wanna Cry

3. Houndmouth – Sedona

4. Maggie Rogers – Give A Little

5. Wild Child – Fools

6. Andra Day – Rise Up

Side B

7. Old 97’s – Good With God

8. Frank Turner – Blackout

9. First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining

10. Jacob Banks – Chainsmoking

11. George Ezra – Budapest

12. Dr. Dog – Heart Killer