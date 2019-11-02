KXT 91.7 Live Sessions Vinyl

Introducing The KXT Live Sessions Vinyl
Celebrate 10 years of KXT Live Sessions!
KXT is excited to offer a handpicked selection of some of our favorite KXT Live Sessions recordings from a decade of intimate studio performances by locally and nationally acclaimed artists — all on a special edition collector’s vinyl album. KXT Live Sessions feature intimate performances from classic artists and new breaking acts. In-studio performances are filmed live in KXT’s performance space. Check out the full audio/video archive of performances and interviews.
Thank you to Jason Ridings for sponsoring KXT’s Live Sessions.
Thanks to Mac McGinnis for sponsoring KXT’s Live Sessions album.
Secure your limited edition KXT Live Sessions vinyl album when you support KXT during the 2019 Fall Membership drive.
Side A
1. Jade Bird – Uh Huh
2. Charley Crockett – I Wanna Cry
3. Houndmouth – Sedona
4. Maggie Rogers – Give A Little
5. Wild Child – Fools
6. Andra Day – Rise Up
Side B
7. Old 97’s – Good With God
8. Frank Turner – Blackout
9. First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining
10. Jacob Banks – Chainsmoking
11. George Ezra – Budapest
12. Dr. Dog – Heart Killer