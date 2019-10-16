The Paul Slavens Show — October 20, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!
“I’m Over” — Judee Sill, Dreams Come True Hi I Love You Right Heartily Here New Songs
“The Saint” — Orbital, In Sides (US DMD)
“Lunar Days” — The Clientele, Music for the Age of Miracles
“Phantasm” — Ooze, Hiding under the Covers
“Deerslayer” — Daniel Rossen, Deerslayer
“‘In The Cold, Cold Night” — The White Stripes, Elephant
“Marz” — John Grant, Queen of Denmark
“Cascade” — Chet Atkins, Chet Atkins The Master And His Music
“Maybe I Could Change” — Utopia, Oblivion
“The Sweetest Gift” — Linda Ronstadt, Prisoner In Disguise
“Blend” — Aldous Harding, Party
“Ninth And Main (Instrumental)” — Michael Gulezian, Unspoken Intentions
“Out of My Head” — 20/20, Look Out! (Expanded Edition)
“Oh Daddy (2004 Remaster)” — Fleetwood Mac, Rumours
“Fever” — Rita Coolidge, The Lady’s Not For Sale
“Tired” — Crass, Stations of the Crass (The Crassical Collection)
“Don’t Blame Me (Live [Atlanta])” — Thelonious Monk, The Complete Columbia Live Albums Collection
“Tambourine Day” — The High Llamas, Buzzle Bee
“The Weeping Song” — The Angelus, The Weeping Song (single)
“Quoniam Non Est In Morte” — Cappella Augustana & Matteo Messori, Heinrich Schütz Edition, Vol. 1
“Carolyn’s Fingers” — Cocteau Twins, Blue Bell Knoll
“Love Can Fly” — Engelbert Humperdinck, Engelbert
“Don’t Follow Me” — Carla dal Forno, Look Up Sharp
“Turtle Walk” — Sugarman Three, Soul Donkey
“Child of Innocence” — Kansas, Masque
“Call Me Lonesome” — Arthur Alexander, The Greatest
“Saved By Zero” — The Fixx, Reach The Beach
“Eldorado (Remastered)” — The Tragically Hip, Fully Completely [Explicit] (Deluxe)
“Lady (Hear Me Tonight)” — Modjo, Vintage Ibiza Classic Vol. 1
“Chicken Train” — Ozark Mountain Daredevils, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils